Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to announce $108.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.67 million to $237.50 million. Carnival Co. & reported sales of $4.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 97.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year sales of $4.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $7.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $20.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCL shares. Truist increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 19,640,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,860,707. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.27.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575,179 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $90,972,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $85,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,947,000 after buying an additional 3,825,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $60,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

