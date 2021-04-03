$3.60 Billion in Sales Expected for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will post sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.77 billion and the lowest is $3.35 billion. BorgWarner reported sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $15.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.93 billion to $15.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.55 billion to $16.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.07.

Shares of BWA stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.30. 1,844,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,265. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.99. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $50.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 458,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 255,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $17,380,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 115,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 84,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $6,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

