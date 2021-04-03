Curran Financial Partners LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.9% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.53. 5,461,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,764,007. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $63.27 and a 52 week high of $93.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.94 and its 200-day moving average is $84.88.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

