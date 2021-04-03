RMR Wealth Builders Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

RMR Wealth Builders reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,433,000. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,463,201 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,199.44.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $69.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,137.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,331. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,071.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,803.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,079.81 and a 1 year high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

