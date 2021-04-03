Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 92,938 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,579,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,938 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.49% of Realty Income worth $346,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Realty Income by 164.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 487,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,587,000 after buying an additional 302,606 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,935,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,559,000 after acquiring an additional 20,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

O opened at $65.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $66.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.