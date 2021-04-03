Curran Financial Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 908 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $16,540,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,446,757 shares of company stock worth $390,059,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.66. The company had a trading volume of 17,615,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,734,324. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.38 and its 200 day moving average is $270.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.83 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.90.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

