Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) Achieves Market Cap of $29.79 Million

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Twitter token can now be bought for about $63.99 or 0.00107454 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Twitter has a market cap of $29.79 million and approximately $300,272.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored Twitter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00075256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.44 or 0.00289576 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006634 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00092693 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.06 or 0.00757463 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00028050 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00015376 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Token Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 465,522 tokens. Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Twitter is mirror.finance

Mirrored Twitter Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Twitter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Twitter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “mTWTRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Twitter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.