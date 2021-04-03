FlypMe Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,035.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, FlypMe has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. FlypMe has a total market cap of $467,782.30 and approximately $2,035.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00052863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020417 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.56 or 0.00674343 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00069986 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00028203 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe (FYP) is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FYPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.