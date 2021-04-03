Analysts Expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will report sales of $550,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $860,000.00. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year sales of $8.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 million to $13.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $27.10 million, with estimates ranging from $16.95 million to $37.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trevena.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.44.

TRVN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. 1,742,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,495,772. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $299.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevena (TRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.