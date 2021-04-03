Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.56 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will announce $5.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.39 billion and the highest is $5.69 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $5.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $23.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 billion to $24.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.07 billion to $26.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

NYSE:PAG traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.87. 193,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.67. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 38.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

