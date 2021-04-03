Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.86 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will announce sales of $4.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.58 million. Voyager Therapeutics reported sales of $18.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 73.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $26.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $56.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.44 million, with estimates ranging from $16.43 million to $20.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%.

VYGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.98.

In other news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $90,018.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,360.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,080 shares in the company, valued at $423,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 258,834 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 684,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

