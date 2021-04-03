20,487 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 244.6% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 15,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,839,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,567.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,359 shares of company stock worth $11,945,664 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

NYSE:NEE opened at $75.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.06. The stock has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.53 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

