Bickling Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 3,022 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,022 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.77.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,749,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,810,513. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $343.03 billion, a PE ratio of -118.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.37 and a 200 day moving average of $160.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.71 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.