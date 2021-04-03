M Holdings Securities Inc. Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $88.06 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $91.25. The company has a market capitalization of $137.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.98.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

