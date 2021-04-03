Oxygen Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $150.74 million and $5.51 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oxygen has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for $3.00 or 0.00005040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009985 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000719 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,213,107 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

