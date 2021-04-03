REPO Trading Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, REPO has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One REPO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and $152,027.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About REPO

REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 tokens. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

