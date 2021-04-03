Oxygen (OXY) Achieves Market Cap of $150.74 Million

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $150.74 million and approximately $5.51 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for about $3.00 or 0.00005040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009985 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000719 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,213,107 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

