Brokerages Set ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) PT at $19.21

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.21.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,266,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,971,000 after acquiring an additional 327,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,542,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 601,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 93,562 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHX stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $21.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,870. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.68. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.89 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was up 185.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChampionX will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

