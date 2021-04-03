Brokerages Set Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Price Target at $28.50

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.43.

BE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Bloom Energy stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $26.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,674,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,788. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $53,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,226 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,756.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 106,057 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $3,022,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,035 shares of company stock worth $6,847,938 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

