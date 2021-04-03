Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,107,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,359,000 after acquiring an additional 509,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 33.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 662,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,396,000 after acquiring an additional 165,622 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 402,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.67. The company had a trading volume of 549,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,373. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.88 and a 200 day moving average of $90.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.03. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $172.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.54 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

