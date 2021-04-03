Honest Reaches Market Cap of $3.25 Million (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Honest has a total market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $193,672.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Honest has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00075428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.04 or 0.00290505 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00092882 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.09 or 0.00758995 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028130 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00015302 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

