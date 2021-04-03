Patientory Market Capitalization Tops $2.43 Million (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Patientory coin can currently be bought for $0.0347 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Patientory has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar. Patientory has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $2,517.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00053099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.37 or 0.00675522 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00070070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00028019 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

