RMR Wealth Builders Sells 875 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

RMR Wealth Builders lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,966 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.46 on Friday, reaching $354.94. 2,938,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $157.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $338.26 and its 200-day moving average is $360.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $282.82 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,062. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.17.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

