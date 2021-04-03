Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.04.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $66.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.49 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

