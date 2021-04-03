RMR Wealth Builders Sells 5,692 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

RMR Wealth Builders cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 45,602 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 175,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.98. The stock had a trading volume of 17,896,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,553,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $219.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $52.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average of $43.63.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.