Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Invests $296,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Comcast by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.97. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $250.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.28.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

