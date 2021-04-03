Marlin One Day Volume Reaches $24.64 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Marlin has a total market cap of $108.03 million and approximately $24.64 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar. One Marlin token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00074493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.46 or 0.00285200 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00092209 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.23 or 0.00749336 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00027993 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00015233 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 535,345,924 tokens. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

Marlin Token Trading

