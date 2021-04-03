Veles (VLS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $95.00

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Veles has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veles coin can currently be bought for $0.0882 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. Veles has a market capitalization of $113,346.74 and approximately $95.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,416.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,093.08 or 0.03522702 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.58 or 0.00352735 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $571.51 or 0.00961868 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.70 or 0.00438766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $231.13 or 0.00388991 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.87 or 0.00285891 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00024753 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,398 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,713 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VLSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.