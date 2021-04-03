Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.23. CNH Industrial posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNHI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE CNHI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.72. 1,408,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,724. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.34 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.86.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. CNH Industrial’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.