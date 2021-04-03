Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in The Clorox by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in The Clorox by 587.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.65.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox stock opened at $192.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $173.41 and a 1-year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The Clorox’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

