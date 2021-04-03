Bickling Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 193 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,092.23.

GOOGL traded up $67.26 on Friday, hitting $2,129.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,304. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,059.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,795.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,075.08 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

