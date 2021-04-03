16,720 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,720 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after buying an additional 20,549,153 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,066,431,000 after buying an additional 6,268,645 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after buying an additional 14,728,949 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,002,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBER. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

