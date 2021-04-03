1,673 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,585,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,364,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,798. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $142.87 and a 12 month high of $255.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

