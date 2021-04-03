Short Interest in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Declines By 17.1%

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 586,300 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 707,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NYSE:HRI traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.27. 199,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,982. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.91. Herc has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $110.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HRI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Herc in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Herc by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Herc by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Herc by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Herc by 40,000.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

