TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Short Interest Down 17.6% in March

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 144,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 13,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $190,836.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,200 shares of company stock worth $376,912. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TELA Bio by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TELA Bio by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of TELA Bio by 405.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of TELA Bio by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TELA Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Shares of TELA Bio stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $14.95. 33,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,395. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.08. TELA Bio has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 16.65.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 62.97% and a negative net margin of 158.16%. On average, analysts expect that TELA Bio will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

