easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

EJTTF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

EJTTF stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24. easyJet has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

