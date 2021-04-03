Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will post sales of $4.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Arvinas reported sales of $6.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $16.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $25.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.98 million, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arvinas.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARVN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

NASDAQ:ARVN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.80. 323,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,933. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $92.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,466,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 860,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,759,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $3,292,103.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,679,057.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,189 shares of company stock worth $9,175,627 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,142,000 after buying an additional 497,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Arvinas by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,706,000 after buying an additional 1,405,654 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in Arvinas by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,787,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,800,000 after buying an additional 439,058 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arvinas by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,986,000 after buying an additional 458,362 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Arvinas by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,264,000 after buying an additional 59,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arvinas (ARVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.