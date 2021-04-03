Bounty0x (BNTY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $119,911.00

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 30.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $119,911.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded 47.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00053218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.69 or 0.00674634 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00070329 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00027637 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

