RMPL (RMPL) Price Up 18.9% Over Last Week

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One RMPL token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RMPL has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. RMPL has a total market cap of $693,816.14 and approximately $106.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RMPL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00074203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.97 or 0.00288823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00093349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.22 or 0.00752785 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00028023 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00015527 BTC.

RMPL Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 760,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 634,475 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

Buying and Selling RMPL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RMPLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for RMPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RMPL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.