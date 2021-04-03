Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys New Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 754.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,489,000 after purchasing an additional 456,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $156,453,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after buying an additional 360,344 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $623,757,000 after buying an additional 269,127 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 480.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 233,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,823,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $371.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $345.99 and a 200 day moving average of $358.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The stock has a market cap of $103.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

