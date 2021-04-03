Williams Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises 2.0% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $726,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of IXN traded up $6.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $313.92. The company had a trading volume of 75,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,271. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $172.66 and a 12-month high of $324.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.42.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

