Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $28,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TAP shares. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $56.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average is $43.91. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

