Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 86,389 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 256,659 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,441,883 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,776,000 after buying an additional 240,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 453,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,273,000 after buying an additional 85,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $219.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $52.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.48.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

