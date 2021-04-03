Perpetual Investment Management Limited Makes New $7.91 Million Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 210,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,911,000. American International Group accounts for about 1.2% of Perpetual Investment Management Limited’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533,688 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,765,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in American International Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,480,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,887,000 after purchasing an additional 524,168 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,025,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,978,000 after purchasing an additional 440,780 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,575,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.38. 3,547,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,793,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.53.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.