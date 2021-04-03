Zacks: Analysts Expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $81.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to report $81.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Livent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.70 million and the lowest is $76.10 million. Livent posted sales of $68.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year sales of $349.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $328.00 million to $364.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $402.13 million, with estimates ranging from $365.20 million to $459.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Livent.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 5,645.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LTHM traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.81. 3,630,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,686,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. Livent has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livent (LTHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.