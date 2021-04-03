bitCNY (BITCNY) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $53.51 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00074915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.16 or 0.00288956 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00093314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $448.44 or 0.00752670 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00028062 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00015521 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

