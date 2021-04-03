Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

INGXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 25,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 0.52. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

