Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

SLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Simulations Plus stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.03. The company had a trading volume of 101,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,598. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.59, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other news, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $421,700.00. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,960.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,870 shares of company stock worth $7,001,958. Corporate insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth $656,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $790,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $4,221,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

