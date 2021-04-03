Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

VCISY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Grupo Santander upgraded Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Vinci from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

VCISY stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.54. 278,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.49.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.457 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%.

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

