The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,004,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.19% of The Travelers Companies worth $421,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.29.

TRV stock opened at $150.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $161.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.31.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

